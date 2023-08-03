Apple's Hardware Sales Dipped In Q3, But Services Picked Up The Slack

Apple has revealed the numbers for its third fiscal quarter of 2023, noting that while hardware sales dipped over the summer season, its services picked up the slack. The drop in hardware sales isn't surprising given the current economic climate — and, for the iPhone specifically, because we're only a few months from the iPhone 15 lineup's launch. Overall, services not only remained fruitful for Apple, but also managed to earn the company a new record for the fiscal quarter that ended in June.

Talking about the quarterly results, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company has 1 billion paid subscribers. That figure represents the people who are paying for one or more of Apple's services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud Drive storage. The company's revenue dropped by a single percent year over year, coming in at $81.8 billion for the quarter. Despite the drop, this still represents an uptick for Apple if you compare it to the company's second fiscal quarter of the year.