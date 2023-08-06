Why Your MacBook Says Battery Not Charging (And How To Fix It)

If you receive a notification that your battery is not charging on your MacBook, even if it's plugged in, there is one of several potential explanations, all generally related to the overall health and safety of the computer.

The most common reason for this message is that your MacBook is automatically regulating power intake to preserve your battery's longevity. As part of your MacBook's built-in Battery Health features, it will occasionally allow your battery to use up some of its current charge before letting new energy in. This is because constantly keeping your battery topped off isn't good for it long-term. Once your battery drains a bit, usually around 80–90%, it should start charging normally again.

Depending on the model of the MacBook you're using, you may be able to disable your battery health features via the Battery menu in your system settings.

On your MacBook's main screen, click the Apple icon. Click System Settings. Click Battery in the sidebar. Click Battery Health. Uncheck Manage battery longevity to disable the feature.

Unless you have a reason your MacBook needs to stay fully charged all the time, it's probably best to just leave this feature on.