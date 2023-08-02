Sonos Move 2 Speaker Details Leak Ahead Of Rumored September Launch
Sonos, the American company famous for its multi-room audio products, is gearing up to launch an update to its popular portable Bluetooth speaker model Sonos Move. According to The Verge, this eagerly anticipated upgrade — likely called the Sonos Move 2 — is expected to hit shelves by the end of 2023, possibly in as early as September. All indications are the Sonos Move 2 is poised to build upon its predecessor's success and is set to boast an array of enhancements in terms of sound quality, battery life, and connectivity.
Introduced in September 2019, the Sonos Move has been a popular portable Bluetooth speaker from the company. Noted for its excellent sound quality and subtle styling, the Sonos has also received widespread praise for its superb battery life and support for replaceable batteries.
However, having been around since 2019, the Sonos Move is aging (albeit gracefully), and it is evident that it is in desperate need of an update. Going by the latest report from The Verge, it is quite likely that the Sonos Move 2 could be a worthy successor to the original model. Sonos will reportedly equip the Move 2 with significant improvements, making an already good product vastly superior.
Exciting upgrades on the horizon
One of the standout features of the original Sonos Move is its exceptional sound quality. Move 2 will likely carry that legacy — albeit with some minor improvements. To begin with, the upcoming model will reportedly feature dual-angled tweeters that will enable true stereo playback on the speakers. Like its predecessor, the Sonos Move 2 will also allegedly get a subwoofer to enhance the lower frequencies, although there is no mention of this aspect getting a major upgrade. The Move 2 will also support Sonos' Automatic Trueplay feature, the leak claims, which lets users tune the speaker for a sound signature optimized for specific environments.
While these are welcome changes, the most notable change to the Move 2 may likely come from its battery life. While the existing model advertises a reasonable 10-hour battery life, the Sonos Move 2 is rumored to deliver 24 hours of continuous audio playback on a single charge, which is exceptional. Sonos has also chosen to equip the second-generation Move with replaceable batteries, thereby increasing the life of the product. The report also claims that Move 2 will draw less power while in idle mode. Meanwhile, Sonos is unlikely to make major design changes to the Move 2. What could happen, however, is that the updated speaker will borrow several controls from the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 launched earlier this year — including a dedicated volume slider.
Major connectivity upgrades are expected
The Sonos Move 2 will likely get major connectivity upgrades over its predecessor, starting with support for line-in audio over its USB-C port. In addition, the speaker is reportedly finally getting the ability to play Bluetooth audio across the rest of your Sonos system when you're connected to the home Wi-Fi network. The first-generation model could not do this because technological limitations prevented users from using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi simultaneously on the device.
Other expected improvements to the Sonos Move 2 include support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Users also get a physical switch to manually turn off the microphone. The Sonos Move 2 will retain its IP56 water resistance capabilities, so do not expect the device to be better than its predecessor at resisting dust and water. When the Sonos Move 2 finally launches in September 2023, the device will likely get a slight ($50) increase in price. The Verge expects the device to be priced at $449 in the U.S., with customers getting the option of buying it in three color options: black, white, and olive.