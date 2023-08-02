Sonos Move 2 Speaker Details Leak Ahead Of Rumored September Launch

Sonos, the American company famous for its multi-room audio products, is gearing up to launch an update to its popular portable Bluetooth speaker model Sonos Move. According to The Verge, this eagerly anticipated upgrade — likely called the Sonos Move 2 — is expected to hit shelves by the end of 2023, possibly in as early as September. All indications are the Sonos Move 2 is poised to build upon its predecessor's success and is set to boast an array of enhancements in terms of sound quality, battery life, and connectivity.

Introduced in September 2019, the Sonos Move has been a popular portable Bluetooth speaker from the company. Noted for its excellent sound quality and subtle styling, the Sonos has also received widespread praise for its superb battery life and support for replaceable batteries.

However, having been around since 2019, the Sonos Move is aging (albeit gracefully), and it is evident that it is in desperate need of an update. Going by the latest report from The Verge, it is quite likely that the Sonos Move 2 could be a worthy successor to the original model. Sonos will reportedly equip the Move 2 with significant improvements, making an already good product vastly superior.