Reddit's Latest Major Outage Hit Both Desktop And Mobile

If you tried logging into Reddit today and received an error message instead, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the controversial social network updated its Status website to indicate it was experiencing "elevated error rates," which it labeled as a major outage without any additional details. Unlike some recent issues, this particular incident impacted both the desktop version of Reddit and its official mobile apps — and any third-party apps that may remain following its recent API change, though there aren't many left.

Assuming you could access the website, many features still worked as expected, including voting, commenting, and playing videos. However, complaints from impacted users indicated that when applicable, users were unable to open the website and get content to load in the mobile apps, instead seeing an error page or being faced with endless attempts at loading. The issue appeared widespread, with reports surfacing from users located around the world.