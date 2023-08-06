X-4 Bantam: NASA's Futuristic Jet Designed To Explore Transonic Speeds

Nothing did more to accelerate the development of aviation in the 20th century than World War II. By the time the conflict was over in 1945, the fighters that first tangled five years previously were already being replaced by jets, and Nazi Germany's fearsome V2 rocket presaged the coming era of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

But despite major advances in aeronautics and rocketry, engineers still had much to learn about high-speed flight. Specifically, the so-called "sound barrier" (Mach 1) loomed large in the minds of designers and pilots alike. The dangers of the sound barrier were well-known: when airplanes approached the speed of sound, in the so-called "transonic" zone — pilots found they became hard to fly. Sometimes control could be regained, but often aircraft disintegrated in mid-air or plummeted to the ground, their controls locked. Some even considered the sound barrier to be exactly that — a hard obstacle beyond which powered flight was impossible.

As we now know, that wasn't the case. But making supersonic and transonic flight safe would take a lot of experimentation. It would also take a lot of guts on the part of the test pilots who were tasked with taking experimental aircraft right to the edge of what was possible. One such aircraft was the tiny, futuristic-looking Northrop X-4 "Bantam."