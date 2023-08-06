How To Download Twitter/X Videos With Your Blue Subscription
With Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter — and now its rebranding as "X" — have come numerous changes to the platform, some of which have been particularly contentious. On the less-controversial side, though, have been the changes in what kinds of videos users can tweet.
If you don't want to pay for a subscription to Twitter Blue, you're still limited to 140 seconds per video upload. However, if you do subscribe to Twitter Blue, the limit has been increased from 10 minutes to two hours. Big-name creators who have cut their own deals with Twitter, like Tucker Carlson, can upload even longer videos, as seen in Carlson's two-and-a-half-hour interview with Andrew Tate.
Examples like this fundamentally changes how everyone interacts with videos on Twitter. That includes creating a need for more flexible ways to watch videos, particularly longer ones. As of July 25, 2023, Twitter has followed in the footsteps of the likes of YouTube and Netflix by allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to download videos in-app for offline viewing.
If you have limited mobile data or are often watching videos on your phone in places with spotty connectivity — like on the subway — then this is a must-have feature for anyone who's regularly watching videos on their phone. However, while there are other methods to download Twitter videos for offline viewing, the most convenient method requires a Twitter Blue subscription.
Downloading videos is easy with Twitter Blue
If you're already a Twitter Blue subscriber, then learning how to use the new video download feature is trivial. There are a couple of quick caveats, though: Only videos uploaded from July 25, 2023-on are downloadable, and all users who upload video can opt out of their videos being downloadable when they tweet them. Also, users who have their age set to under 18 have their uploads restricted from being eligible for downloading.
With that out of the way, here's how you download an eligible Twitter video:
- Navigate to the tweet with the video you want to download for offline viewing.
- Tap the "three dot" menu button in the top-right corner of the video.
- Tap "Download video."
That's all there is to it. If you want to download the underlying MP4 file to do with it what you please, there's a completely different process for downloading Twitter videos outside of a Twitter Blue subscription on different platforms.