How To Download Twitter/X Videos With Your Blue Subscription

With Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter — and now its rebranding as "X" — have come numerous changes to the platform, some of which have been particularly contentious. On the less-controversial side, though, have been the changes in what kinds of videos users can tweet.

If you don't want to pay for a subscription to Twitter Blue, you're still limited to 140 seconds per video upload. However, if you do subscribe to Twitter Blue, the limit has been increased from 10 minutes to two hours. Big-name creators who have cut their own deals with Twitter, like Tucker Carlson, can upload even longer videos, as seen in Carlson's two-and-a-half-hour interview with Andrew Tate.

Examples like this fundamentally changes how everyone interacts with videos on Twitter. That includes creating a need for more flexible ways to watch videos, particularly longer ones. As of July 25, 2023, Twitter has followed in the footsteps of the likes of YouTube and Netflix by allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to download videos in-app for offline viewing.

If you have limited mobile data or are often watching videos on your phone in places with spotty connectivity — like on the subway — then this is a must-have feature for anyone who's regularly watching videos on their phone. However, while there are other methods to download Twitter videos for offline viewing, the most convenient method requires a Twitter Blue subscription.