Here's How To Download Twitter Videos To Your Phone

The first step to download Twitter videos to your iPhone is to obtain an app that allows you to do so. One of the methods you might use utilizes the Apple-made app called Shortcuts by Apple. To download, head to the App Store on your phone and search for "Shortcuts by Apple."

This app is free and should install in a matter of seconds. Once installed, head to your iPhone or iPad's Settings, scroll down to the Shortcuts app settings, tap in, and toggle "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" so it's set to the "on" position. NOTE: If you are running iOS 15 or later, this trick won't work quite so slick – but you can still try it!

At this point it's also important to note that any action you take outside the official Apple app store is done of your own free will, and at your own risk. If the word "Untrusted" wasn't enough of a deterrent, you likely already know that you're about to take an action that could be dangerous to your phone – or outside the bounds of the law.

Once you've allowed "Untrusted" Shortcuts, open this iCloud link to install the unofficial 3rd-party developed "Twitter Video Downloader."

Now, open the Shortcuts app. You're ready to download Twitter videos to your iPhone or iPad. Here are the steps:

Tap "Get Shortcut."

After reading through the instructions, scroll down and tap "Add Untrusted Shortcut."

Open the Twitter app on your iPhone or iPad and visit the Twitter video you want to download.

Tap the "Share" button and select Twitter Video Downloader.

This will prompt the Shortcuts app to open. You will then be asked if you want to download the video in low, medium, or high quality. The higher the quality, the longer the download may take and the more space it will occupy on your iPhone or iPad's memory. After the download is complete, you'll see the video in your Photos app.

If the Shortcuts setup outlined above doesn't work, you'll want to head below to the "how to download Twitter videos to your computer" to see a few websites that should work just as well on your iPhone or iPad.