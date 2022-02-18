Here's How To Download Twitter Videos To Your Phone
Twitter is a widely popular social media platform with more than 211 million daily active users, according to Statista. Users share a wide variety of content on the platform, from thoughts and opinions to photos, news articles, and even videos.
Active users are likely to come across content that they find pertinent, and maybe even desire to keep for later reference. When this content is a video, the initial instinct may be to download the video and watch it again later. Unfortunately, downloading a Twitter video is not as simple as right-clicking and selecting a download option.
The reason Twitter users cannot download videos directly from Twitter itself is due to the company's copyright regulations, per its rules and regulations. However, there are ways to download Twitter videos onto your phone, and even onto your computer, if you wish to do so. The process is free, and takes only a moment to complete.
How to download Twitter videos on iPhone and iPad
The first step to download Twitter videos to your iPhone is to obtain an app that allows you to do so. One of the methods you might use utilizes the Apple-made app called Shortcuts by Apple. To download, head to the App Store on your phone and search for "Shortcuts by Apple."
This app is free and should install in a matter of seconds. Once installed, head to your iPhone or iPad's Settings, scroll down to the Shortcuts app settings, tap in, and toggle "Allow Untrusted Shortcuts" so it's set to the "on" position. NOTE: If you are running iOS 15 or later, this trick won't work quite so slick – but you can still try it!
At this point it's also important to note that any action you take outside the official Apple app store is done of your own free will, and at your own risk. If the word "Untrusted" wasn't enough of a deterrent, you likely already know that you're about to take an action that could be dangerous to your phone – or outside the bounds of the law.
Once you've allowed "Untrusted" Shortcuts, open this iCloud link to install the unofficial 3rd-party developed "Twitter Video Downloader."
Now, open the Shortcuts app. You're ready to download Twitter videos to your iPhone or iPad. Here are the steps:
-
Tap "Get Shortcut."
-
After reading through the instructions, scroll down and tap "Add Untrusted Shortcut."
-
Open the Twitter app on your iPhone or iPad and visit the Twitter video you want to download.
-
Tap the "Share" button and select Twitter Video Downloader.
This will prompt the Shortcuts app to open. You will then be asked if you want to download the video in low, medium, or high quality. The higher the quality, the longer the download may take and the more space it will occupy on your iPhone or iPad's memory. After the download is complete, you'll see the video in your Photos app.
If the Shortcuts setup outlined above doesn't work, you'll want to head below to the "how to download Twitter videos to your computer" to see a few websites that should work just as well on your iPhone or iPad.
How to download Twitter videos on Android
Downloading Twitter videos on Android is even easier than on an iOS. That's because the Android app store has an app for specifically this purpose, with one function and one function only, developed by a group called "Photo and Video app." The app is called Download Twitter Videos, and despite its simple appearance, it gets the job done.
Once installed, the next step is to toggle the download settings inside the Download Twitter Videos app. You have the option to download in high or lower-quality formats – choose the download format you want, and this will be applied each time you download a Twitter video (unless you change the preference).
Now, exit the app and open Twitter. Find the Tweet that contains the video you want to download. Tap the "Share" button and select "Copy link to Tweet."
Then, exit Twitter and open the Download Twitter Videos App. Paste the link into the input bar. The video will download and save to a library within the app. From there, you can continue to store the video within the app or choose to export it to your phone's local storage, or upload to the cloud storage service of your choice.
How to download Twitter videos to your computer
On your computer, there's no need to even install an app in order to download a Twitter video. Simply copy the URL link to the Twitter video you want to download. Then, head over to SaveTweetVid or TwitterVideoDownloader. Both sites are free to use and the entire process generally takes less than one minute.
On either site, paste the link into the text entry box. Click "download." You will be presented with options to download the Twitter video in different formats. On SaveTweetVid, those formats are 270p, 360p, or 720p. Simply select your desired formatting, and download the video to your computer.
The video should download into whatever folder your computer settings note files to be downloaded to. Keep in mind that this may be the desktop, so if you don't see the video in your downloads folder or elsewhere, have a look there.
Additional ways to download Twitter videos
Often, videos shared to Twitter are from external sources such as YouTube, rather than being a user-generated video shared on the account of the creator. In this case, you have a better option for downloading. SmoothVideo Project (SVP) is a program installable on PC, Mac, Android, and Linux operating systems whose main function is adjusting video framerates. Within the software suite SVP delivers you'll find a YouTube downloader called SVPTube that works with aplomb.
To use SVP, select the proper version based on your operating system. For Mac, PC, and Android users, SVP costs $19.99 for lifetime use. The Linux version is, of course, free of charge. Install the software, and once installed, all you have to do is paste the YouTube URL into SVP. It will convert to the higher frame rate, if you wish, or just prompt you to download the video file in a variety of sizes.
In addition to SVP and the other download options listed above, there are several websites that allow you to download Twitter videos. As of publication time for this article, a few services that remain in service include: SSSTwitter, Twitter Video Downloader Online, and Twitter Video Download.
A quick note, as it is with each of the other apps and websites listed throughout this article, these services are not affiliated with or endorsed by Twitter or any specific operating system, and therefore may be taken offline without notice (in other words, use at your own risk).