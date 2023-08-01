This Ingenious Car Cover Can Protect EV Batteries From Shifting Weather Extremes

The batteries powering electric cars are known to be susceptible to temperature extremities. For example, an EV's range takes a hit as the temperature drops, while charging times go up. It's a temporary adjustment, but for people living in areas with prolonged cold spells, it's a hassle.

During day and night times, temperatures can also change dramatically and these fluctuations are also known to impact the battery lifespan. In hot environments, the energy load of cooling the cabin of an electric car is not insignificant. But deploying a temperature regulation system to keep an EV thermally shielded comes with an energy cost.

At the heart of all temperature-sensitive EV woes are the electrochemical reactions powering the battery. When the external temperature falls, the pace of chemical reactions slows down, and hence, it takes longer to charge the battery. Thankfully, scientists have developed a cover that doesn't need external power and protects EVs in summers and winters.

Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University now claim to have created a passive thermal cloak that can bring down a vehicle's temperature by 8 Degree Centigrade when it's hot outside during the daytime and keep it warmer by up to 6.8 Degree Centigrade when it's cold at night.

The word "passive" is of great importance here, because the cloak doesn't require an external energy source to do its job. But in order to understand why this cloak could be a major breakthrough, we must first understand why temperatures are a real menace for electrical cars.