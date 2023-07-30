What Happened To Coolpeds Briefcase Electric Scooter From Shark Tank Season 9?

In today's busy world, getting from point A to point B can sometimes be an obstacle in and of itself. In a car, there's always traffic to consider, and walking to a destination might be unfeasible for the vast majority. However, there are options when it comes to travel that avoids using a full-bodied automobile or the power of human locomotion, like Coolpeds' briefcase electric scooter.

Coolpeds was founded by Tony Chan as a means of reducing the growing concern about our collective impact on the world. Chan hoped to create an electric and portable way for people to get around, which was achieved by Coolpeds' marquee product, the Briefcase Electric Scooter.

As one might be able to tell by the name, the Briefcase Electric Scooter is a snappy electric scooter that folds down into a briefcase and also has room for work-related devices like laptops and pads. In other words, Coolpeds' simple briefcase-like device can act as a portable vehicle and storage solution, which certainly turned a few heads when the product appeared on "Shark Tank." So how did Coolpeds do on the hit show, and is the company still around?