What Happened To ZUUM Hover Shoes From Shark Tank Season 11?

Chico Guerra and Mason Buechler appeared on "Shark Tank" in January 2020 (Season 11 Episode 10). As founders of ZUUM Technologies, they hoped at least one of the sharks would be enticed enough to bite into their individual self-balancing platform shoes.

When the pair rolled into the studio riding their E-Skates, Robert Herjavec became immediately stoked. In fact, he strapped on a helmet and gave them a little test ride. All went well ... until he had to stop, which ended with him jumping off at the last second, nearly ending up in the laps of the other sharks.

Guerra and Buechler are genuinely lifelong friends, having known each other since third grade, growing up just five houses away from each other. During the course of their friendship, they realized they both had a passion for business. After Guerra graduated from Corban University in May 2017, the duo created ZUUM Technologies in an effort to tap into the burgeoning personal electrical vehicle trend that encompassed skateboards, hoverboards, and shoe skates. So what happened to them and their invention?