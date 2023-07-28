Mark Zuckerberg Might Owe You Money, But You're Running Out Of Time To Collect

For those unfamiliar with the matter, Meta, Facebook's parent company, is settling the lawsuit because it allowed the British research firm Cambridge Analytica to access users' personal information during the 2016 election cycle. Specifically, the data mining firm was connected to Donald Trump's presidential campaign through its then-strategist, Steve Bannon. According to the Associated Press, Cambridge Analytica gained access to the personal information of 87 million Facebook users via payments made to an app developer at the social media juggernaut. That information was then used to target U.S. voters.

Besides the $725 million settlement to Facebook users — the largest ever for a privacy-related lawsuit — the company also paid a whopping $5 billion to the Federal Trade Commission and an additional $100 million penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Despite agreeing to these payments, Meta continues to deny any wrongdoing. In a public statement, CEO Mark Zuckerburg commented, "I'm sorry we didn't do more at the time. We're now taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Once again, if you're a U.S. resident with a Facebook account active between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you have approximately one month remaining to claim a share of the $725 million class action settlement. The claim form can be completed online at facebookuserprivacysettlement.com.