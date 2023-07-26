The Nichols N1A Is A Mind-Blowing Supercar From The Creator Of An Iconic McLaren

In an increasingly electrified automotive landscape, it's always a treat to discover a new visceral, throwback ICE vehicle — even if it is one that few of us will ever get to see, never mind drive or own. We're speaking of the Nichols N1A, which basically amounts to a race car with barely enough concessions like headlights and mirrors to make it street legal.

Nichols Cars emerged in 2017 as the brainchild of co-founder Steve Nichols, the man responsible for engineering the legendary McLaren MP4/4 — a race car that dominated the Formula 1 circuit, winning a whopping 15 out of 16 Grands Prix in 1988. However, the inspiration for Nichols' debut product — the N1A — comes from a different McLaren: the 1960s mid-engined M1A, which is widely considered to be the first "real" McLaren.

Like the M1A, the modern N1A is lightweight in the extreme. The chassis is constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber, with beefy sway bars, massive sticky tires, and double wishbone suspension at all four corners. The coachwork is also carbon fiber, but it's both wider and longer than the original M1A to improve driver comfort and accommodate bringing a passenger along for the ride. The retro-modern supercar altogether weighs just 900 kilograms (1,980 pounds).