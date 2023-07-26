The Nichols N1A Is A Mind-Blowing Supercar From The Creator Of An Iconic McLaren
In an increasingly electrified automotive landscape, it's always a treat to discover a new visceral, throwback ICE vehicle — even if it is one that few of us will ever get to see, never mind drive or own. We're speaking of the Nichols N1A, which basically amounts to a race car with barely enough concessions like headlights and mirrors to make it street legal.
Nichols Cars emerged in 2017 as the brainchild of co-founder Steve Nichols, the man responsible for engineering the legendary McLaren MP4/4 — a race car that dominated the Formula 1 circuit, winning a whopping 15 out of 16 Grands Prix in 1988. However, the inspiration for Nichols' debut product — the N1A — comes from a different McLaren: the 1960s mid-engined M1A, which is widely considered to be the first "real" McLaren.
Like the M1A, the modern N1A is lightweight in the extreme. The chassis is constructed from aluminum and carbon fiber, with beefy sway bars, massive sticky tires, and double wishbone suspension at all four corners. The coachwork is also carbon fiber, but it's both wider and longer than the original M1A to improve driver comfort and accommodate bringing a passenger along for the ride. The retro-modern supercar altogether weighs just 900 kilograms (1,980 pounds).
Only 100 total will be produced
Most, if not all, of the original M1As and their derivatives were powered by American V8 engines, and so, too, is the N1A. Although lower powered options are available, true enthusiasts will opt for the top tier, which is based on a Chevrolet LS3 engine that powered the sixth-generation C6 Corvette, among others.
We say "based on" because Nichols employs Langford Performance Engineering to heavily rework the LS3, increasing the displacement from a stock 6.2 liters up to 7.0 liters. Steel cylinder liners are also fitted inside the aluminum engine block to increase durability.
Beyond the engine's raw specs, the crowning achievement might be the eight old-school velocity stacks poking out behind the exposed chrome rollover bar. While this setup might look vintage, each of the eight air intakes is connected to a high-tech, drive-by-wire throttle body.
Per Nichols, the top-end, hot-rodded 7.0 liter V8 cranks out 650 horsepower, which is quite potent when you consider that the car weighs less than a Mazda Miata. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, with a beautiful gated shifter inspired by racing legend Ayrton Senna.
According to the builder, the N1A's exterior color palette is limited only by its owners imagination, and custom racing liveries will also be available. Pricing has yet to be announced, but only 100 of the Can-Am tribute cars will be manufactured, with the first 15 to receive special badging to commemorate each of the races won by the McLaren MP4/4 in 1988.