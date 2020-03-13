McLaren shows off Elva M1A Theme by MSO

Late last year, McLaren unveiled its new Elva extreme roadster that rings in at $1.69 million with an optional windshield. McLaren is back, and this time it’s showing off a special MSO version that is a throwback to the superlight M1A McLaren that was the fastest car at the Canadian Sports Car Grand Prix in 1964. That car repeatedly smashed the lap record at Mosport Park during the race.

The new McLaren Elva M1A is the car reimagined for 2020, according to McLaren. The design features a magnesium silver racing stripe that flows along the side sills and the hood of the car. The design also features an accent red pinstripe that separates the silver from the black body of the car. The vehicle is presented in full carbon fiber body and has a “4” racing graphic representing Bruce McLaren’s iconic number.

The car looks fantastic and has copious amounts of exposed carbon fiber in the interior. Other than the throwback livery, the Elva is the same car that was unveiled back in November. That means it’s still the lightest road car the McLaren has ever offered. While the default form of the car has no windshield, McLaren promises that helmets are optional thanks to the design of the car directing air over the heads of the passengers. However, buyers can choose to have a windshield installed as a factory option.

Power for the car comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that makes 804 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired up with a seven-speed seamless-shifts transmission with all the power going to the rear wheels. The vehicle is capable of running from a stop to 62 mph in under three seconds.

Even more impressive is that McLaren says the Elva is faster to 124 mph than the McLaren Senna needing only 6.7 seconds to reach that speed. The suspension is electro-hydraulic. Carbon ceramic disc brakes with titanium caliper pistons are standard. Pricing for the car starts at $1,690,000 in only 399 will be made. It’s unclear how much for not charge the M1A theme seen here will carry.