NASA's Skyrocket: The First Airplane To Fly Twice The Speed Of Sound

To innovate, to press forward, is often to take risks. Iconic American pilot Chuck Yaeger broke Mach 1 in October 1947, flying the Bell X-1. In an Academy of Achievement interview years later, he said of the feat, "It's your duty to fly the airplane. If you get killed in it, you don't know anything about it anyway, so why worry about it?" Without the fearless Yaeger, there's no telling when anyone may have first broken the sound barrier. In turn, he paved the way for Mach 2, 3, and so on to be achieved.

The speed of sound was broken for the first confirmed time that day, with Yaeger officially reaching Mach 1.06. Just over six years later, in November 1953, This record was doubled as Mach 2 was achieved for the very first time.

Here's the story of Scott Crossfield's monumental achievement, and the unique NASA Skyrocket aircraft that allowed him to make it.