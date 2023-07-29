Apple's Vision Pro Dev Kit Comes With Some Insanely Strict Rules

The Vision Pro dev kit document stipulates that all usage of the kit for developer purposes must take place in a secure, private location, and only by yourself or your direct, authorized employees. The document even goes as far as to require that office doors be locked while the kit is in use. For those who work from home, anyone who doesn't explicitly work for you cannot be in the presence of the kit, and that includes friends and family. Additionally, when the kit is in use, it must always be in your "positive control." In other words, you either have it on you constantly or at least have eyes on it at all times.

If you aren't actively using the kit, you have to store and lock it in its designated carrying case, which in turn must also be stored and secured somewhere with a lock, like a chest or closet. Finally, in the event you need to leave your office, i.e. the designated address to which the kit was shipped, you are not allowed to take it with you under any circumstances. If you do have to leave for more than a few days, you need to consult with your company's point of contact in Apple and discuss how the kit will be safeguarded while you're gone. It's either that or return it to Apple.

With all of these regulations combined, it'd be an understatement to say that Apple is putting security at the top of its priority list with the Vision Pro.