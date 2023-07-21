How To Merge Cells In Microsoft Excel And Google Sheets

Spreadsheet apps like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets aren't just for tabulating data — they're also designed to make that data and its accompanying labels neat and orderly. While the alphanumeric cells on a spreadsheet are, by definition, extremely orderly, they aren't exactly neat, nor are they stylistically appealing unless you're an accountant. It's one thing if you're just keeping your spreadsheet to yourself for organizational purposes, but if you're planning on showing it to someone, you need to pretty it up.

Luckily, both Excel and Sheets provide ways to clean up your spreadsheets and make them look a bit more professional. One of the most useful functions is the ability to merge cells, which creates bigger spaces to house larger quantities of information cleanly or leaves you with nicer-looking headers for what you already have. Whatever the reason, you can merge the cells in your spreadsheet with just a few quick mouse clicks.