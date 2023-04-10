How To Alphabetize Information In Microsoft Excel Or Google Sheets

When it comes to mundane office programs, spreadsheet editors are some of the most powerful and versatile tools you're likely to come across. While Microsoft's Excel is what you likely associate with number crunching, Google Sheets has made a solid effort to catch up, even recently receiving a ChatGPT plugin to take things to the next level.

While you can do a litany of incredibly complex tasks in Excel, from programming and data wrangling to recreating entire video games, the ability to sort and filter data easily to make it more digestible and organized is one of the basics you shouldn't skip over when you're learning how to use the software. Alphabetic sorting is particularly useful if you're trying to quickly set up a searchable, low-effort database of names or places, and, because it fundamentally reorganizes the data in the sheet, there's no need to worry about breaking functionality if you need to send the sheet in an email or pass it along to a co-worker who uses a different program.

One important note regarding alphabetic sorting in Excel and Google Sheets is the order of operations. Alphabetizing the data should be done after all of the fields are populated, but before any formulas are added. When alphabetizing the data, the references and locations for each formula remain the same, while the referenced information in the cell will change, altering the result of the formula.