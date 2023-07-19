Elon Musk Says 'Major OEM' Is In Talks To License Tesla FSD Tech

During Tesla's second fiscal quarter earnings call today, Tesla chief Elon Musk said that the company is "very open to licensing our FSD software and hardware to other car companies." It's not the first time that he has expressed a willingness to do so. In June, Musk shared on Twitter that he was "happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology."

Licensing its FSD tech — one of the most advanced systems of its kind in the industry — is a welcomed move, and now it looks like Tesla has already found a partner to take it up on the offer. "We're already in early discussions with a major OEM about using the Tesla FSD," Musk said in response to a question. Musk didn't reveal the name of the manufacturer in question, however.

Tesla famously opened its patents in its early days to boost the development and adoption of electric cars. Years later, the company gave the same treatment to its charging tech. Ford, GM, Mercedes, Rivian, and Volvo have already announced plans of embracing the NACS plug, with Nissan being the latest among them. But implementing FSD in a non-Tesla car may be a challenge for multiple reasons.