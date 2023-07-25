ChatGPT Is As Good As Humans At Answering Healthcare Queries, Says Research

ChatGPT, and AI endeavors like it, might well go on to shape our destinies. After all, AI has now proven that it can build the CPUs of other machines, and very efficiently to boot. Our wary emphasis must be on using such technology as a tool to be wielded, to support us, rather than as an insidious enemy we're giving just the right weapons to use against us when it's ready. At its core, ChatGPT is a highly advanced chatbot, and it seems that its capabilities in that area may help us to live longer, healthier lives.

While health professionals will always be the first port of call for any concerns, gaining access to them for every little complaint is difficult. This is why triage services and the like are established. ChatGPT, apparently, may be a helpful source of healthcare information too: It can do a surprisingly good job of doling out healthcare advice.

Here's what one June 2023 study concluded on the subject, and how AI could work alongside health professionals in the future to streamline the process for them and their patients.