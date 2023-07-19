Why Google Chrome Keeps Crashing On Android (And How To Fix It)

There are many different reasons why the Google Chrome browser may be crashing on your Android device, so it can be hard to pinpoint what's causing the issue. One of the most common reasons for a crash is faulty updates. Sometimes one of the updates Google pushes out has compatibility issues with certain hardware. It could also just be that a bug snuck through in the update affecting all Android users.

There also may be programs on your device that conflict with the browser, causing it to crash. Or the issues could be caused by your phone running out of memory. Your browser may also have corrupted data or the wrong settings selected.

Thankfully, no matter what is causing the crash, there are a couple of surefire ways to get the app working again. We'll start with a simple fix before diving into a more drastic measure you can take if all else fails.