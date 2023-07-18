The Apple Of E-Bikes Has Just Gone Bankrupt And We Can't Say We're Surprised

VanMoof's e-bikes were among the most hyped-up products of recent years. The company amassed over $200 million from investors to fund its e-bike creations, projecting a promising future. But sleek marketing, investor funding, and a promise of revolutionizing the industry hasn't been able to save the Amsterdam-based company from financial turmoil.

VanMoof has been struggling to keep its head above water. After a number of its senior members left the company, customers began worrying about its future. Turns out they may have been right to, as earlier this week, it was revealed that the company went to the courts to get a suspension of payment. This was sought to prevent the company from going bankrupt by pausing payments to creditors.

Unfortunately for the company, it has now been revealed that the courts denied the suspension of payment. As a result, VanMoof is now officially bankrupt. This jeopardizes the company's future, and those in charge are exploring a path forward. From its statement to the public, it seems selling the company while continuing its services is VanMoof's preferred outcome.