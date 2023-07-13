What's Happening With VanMoof eBikes

Two short years ago, Dutch company VanMoof proclaimed itself "the most funded e-bike company in the world." VanMoof's sleek electric bikes were expected to revolutionize the market with their premium build and integrated digital theft prevention system.

However, this past month, people began speculating that the company was in hot water. Speculation began after TechCrunch reported that VanMoof's CEO, co-founder, and president jumped ship. This news came out around the same time the company announced that it was not taking any more bike orders.

Frustration then grew from consumers who demanded answers. In response, the company took to social media to assure users that taking the bike off the market was due to system maintenance. However, the plot thickened when the company later contradicted its previous statement, telling TechCrunch that it stopped taking orders on purpose.

Since then, things have only gotten worse for VanMoof. We now have reports that the company is facing serious financial troubles that could jeopardize the company.