Why Is Netflix Crashing On Roku (And What You Can Do About It)

There's no specific cause for a crashing Netflix app on your Roku device, which is unfortunate, because that would make it easier to fix. Generally, though, there are a few typical suspects. On the simpler side of things, the problem could be excessive or damaged data, either within the Netflix app or the Roku player itself. A hard crash is usually the result of some kind of catastrophic error, and nothing causes catastrophic errors like a 0 where there should be a 1. This kind of data can crop up on its own in your device cache, or it could be the result of an improper installation.

It's also possible for there to be some manner of disconnect between your Roku and Netflix, version-wise. Either your Roku device's firmware is out of date and can't interact with Netflix properly, or the Netflix app is out of date and your Roku doesn't know what to do with it.

No matter the precise cause, they are all, thankfully, very solvable problems.