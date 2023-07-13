Here's When Sony's Accessibility-Focused PS5 Access Controller Launches

The PS5 Access controller isn't just a straightforward controller, but rather a modular kit. By using its adjustable stick and base, swappable stick and key caps, and AUX expansion ports for personal or homemade input devices, any user can create the ideal controller for themselves — no matter their personal situation.

The Access controller package includes the base controller module with four AUX expansion ports, 19 button caps of various shapes and sizes, 23 button cap tags for setting up your own button layout, 3 stick caps for creating your ideal joystick grip, and a USB cable for wired charging and play. The PS5's framework is already prepared to work with the Access controller, allowing for custom controller layouts, toggle commands, and stick sensitivity, all of which can be set for up to 30 profiles. For those who may not be able to hold a single controller with both hands, you can also network two Access controllers together for a multi-grip layout.

"Thank you to the wonderful organizations, accessibility experts and PlayStation Studios teams who've been on this journey with us," Tomatis said in the release date announcement. "We're especially grateful to all the players who continually share their passion for the games and products we make. We truly believe gaming should be accessible to everyone, and the Access controller is our latest step toward living up to that promise." Players will get to enjoy the next step on PlayStation's road to wider accessibility this December.