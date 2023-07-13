Here's When Sony's Accessibility-Focused PS5 Access Controller Launches
Back in May, Sony formally announced the new PlayStation 5 Access controller after teasing it at the Consumer Electronics Show back in January. The Access controller is designed to be the first truly modular controller, and by extension, a major development in the field of accessibility-focused gaming peripherals. After that announcement, Sony left gamers hanging for a little while. The initial announcement provided plenty of specs to speculate on, but little in the way of other concrete details like pricing or release.
Today, Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Brand, Hardware and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that the PS5 Access controller is officially on lock for a release on December 6, 2023, just in time for the holiday season. Pre-orders for the device begin on Friday, July 21, from both Sony's website and select retailers. The price for the Access Controller has been revealed as well, with the total package running players $89.99 USD.
The ultimate accessible controller kit
The PS5 Access controller isn't just a straightforward controller, but rather a modular kit. By using its adjustable stick and base, swappable stick and key caps, and AUX expansion ports for personal or homemade input devices, any user can create the ideal controller for themselves — no matter their personal situation.
The Access controller package includes the base controller module with four AUX expansion ports, 19 button caps of various shapes and sizes, 23 button cap tags for setting up your own button layout, 3 stick caps for creating your ideal joystick grip, and a USB cable for wired charging and play. The PS5's framework is already prepared to work with the Access controller, allowing for custom controller layouts, toggle commands, and stick sensitivity, all of which can be set for up to 30 profiles. For those who may not be able to hold a single controller with both hands, you can also network two Access controllers together for a multi-grip layout.
"Thank you to the wonderful organizations, accessibility experts and PlayStation Studios teams who've been on this journey with us," Tomatis said in the release date announcement. "We're especially grateful to all the players who continually share their passion for the games and products we make. We truly believe gaming should be accessible to everyone, and the Access controller is our latest step toward living up to that promise." Players will get to enjoy the next step on PlayStation's road to wider accessibility this December.