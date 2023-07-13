Mini Is Using A Bizarre Interactive AI Tool To Hawk Its EV

AI is becoming more and more popular these days. Programs like ChatGPT seem to have opened the floodgates, and now companies are looking for new and weird ways to implement the tool in their own businesses. The folks at Mini have come up with a pretty unique use for an AI program capable of mimicking a person's voice and appearance — though it's not the first time we've seen something like this. From today, the automaker is using AI to help people talk themselves into buying a car.

The car in question is the Mini Cooper SE, a small electric vehicle with a price tag starting at around $30,000. If you have doubts or concerns about things like the vehicle's range and affordability — or if you're unsure about the need for a third car (which is a market Mini has been targeting for a while now) — then the AI is happy to quell your fears while borrowing your face. It's a bit like a digital version of Buffalo Bill from "Silence of the Lambs," if Buffalo Bill was oddly enthusiastic about supercompact EVs with strong ties to Great Britain.

You can find the "Minilogue" experience, along with more info on the vehicle, in a new section of the Mini USA website. It's the kind of quirky, fun marketing Mini has become known for over the last few years, and is reflective of how it wants you to see the vehicle itself. Have fun with it, don't take it seriously, and embrace what would have been considered a steep descent into madness not too long ago.