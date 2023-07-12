Microsoft Test Adds Curated AI Hub To The Windows 11 App Store

Microsoft is bringing AI to its Windows app store and in a rather in-your-face fashion. The latest Canary test build of Windows 11 adds a feature called AI Hub to the store, which is essentially a dedicated section for apps that deliver any kind of AI-assisted experiences. It can be games, productivity apps, or just your regular AI chatbot.

In an official Windows Blog post, the company says its AI Hub "will promote the best AI experiences built by the developer community and Microsoft." Or, to put it simply, the company really wants you to experience the next-gen AI-assisted tools, of which there are many from within Microsoft's own stable courtesy of its partnership with OpenAI.

For example, Edge browser with Bing Chat integration is featured in the AI Hub. Third-party options include Descript, Luminar Neo, Podcastle, and Krisp. Microsoft hasn't offered any detailed insights into the AI Hub, but Windows Latest claims it's apparently limited to the U.S. market for now.