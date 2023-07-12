Blaze Super Pocket Handhelds Give You Capcom And Taito Arcade Classics On The Go

Both versions of the Super Pocket feature 2.8" IPS displays, control pads, four face buttons, start and select buttons, and even four shoulder buttons. The device is also fully rechargeable with the included USB-C cable. Each console comes preloaded with officially-licensed, arcade-quality games from its represented publisher, accessible through a custom UI.

The Capcom Edition Super Pocket includes "1942," "1943," "1944: The Loop Master," "Bionic Commando," "Captain Commando," "Final Fight," "Forgotten Worlds," "Ghouls 'n Ghosts," the console version of "Mega Man," "Street Fighter II': Hyper Fighting," "Strider," and "Wolf of the Battlefield: MERC."

The Taito Edition Super Pocket includes "Bubble Bobble," "Cadash," "Chack'n Pop," "Don Doko Don," "Elevator Action," "The Fairyland Story," "Football Champ," "Growl," "Kiki Kaikai," "The Legend of Kage," "Liquid Kids," "The New Zealand Story," "Operation Wolf," "Rastan," "Space Invaders," the console version of "Space Invaders '91," and "Volfied."

In addition to all the preloaded games, both Super Pocket versions also feature a cartridge slot on the back, into which you can slot any existing Evercade cartridge. Currently, over 45 Evercade cartridges are available, which means you can supplement your Super Pocket with over 400 classic games, and assuming Blaze doesn't change their Evercade cartridge design in the future, any additional games will be released later.

Pre-orders for both Super Pocket versions will launch this Friday, July 14. The console will be available at most major electronics retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Just for Games.