The Best Smart TVs For Streaming In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of smart TVs out there, and there are many differences between competing models when it comes to details like available screen sizes, the type and number of I/O ports, and interfaces. The good news is that the smart TV segment is relatively mature, so whatever model you opt for, it's likely to include a good range of streaming apps and user-friendly controls. When it comes to finding the right smart TV for you, look for one that suits your viewing environment and the types of content you like to consume. A great TV for video gaming in a child's playroom might not be the best for watching high-dynamic-range movies in a darkened room, for example.

A major factor to consider when comparing different models is what screen technology they use – some smart TVs use OLED screens and some use LED panels. The pixels in OLED screens generate their own light, so OLED screens can offer a very high contrast ratio, meaning that bright areas in a scene are genuinely bright, and darker or black areas are genuinely dark. By comparison, LED screens use a backlight. They can't match the extreme contrast ratios of OLEDs, and they consume more power, but they're typically cheaper at comparable screen sizes, and their displays can be made brighter. If you're shopping for a new smart TV for streaming, it's important to understand the relative merits of both technologies. Without further ado, here are the five best smart TVs for streaming in 2023.