5 Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals You Wont Want To Miss Out On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There is no denying that Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. With Amazon offering some of the best deals on a wide variety of products, now is a great time to splurge on that gadget you've always wanted.
Headphones are a popular product category during Prime Day sales, and it's not uncommon for users to get a hold of sought-after products at seriously low prices. Given the wide variety of headphones and earbuds on sale, there is something for everyone, irrespective of budget and preferences.
These are some of the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals you should definitely not miss. We made an effort to cover a wide variety of price points and styles. In addition to this, we have also included products from trusted brands — ensuring that the headphones you buy are not only of top-notch quality, but also end up becoming a value-for-money purchase.
Whether you're a dedicated audiophile seeking the ultimate sonic nirvana, or a discerning consumer looking for the perfect blend of value and performance, this article will help you make an informed decision.
Sony WH-1000XM4: Flagship sound and lowest-ever prices
Sony has long dominated the wireless headphones market with its WH-1000X series. Despite the arrival of its latest flagship product, the Sony WH-1000XM5, last year, its predecessor — the Sony WH-1000XM4 — is still up there in the list of best wireless noise-canceling headphones money can buy.
In fact, its lowered price tag ensures that it is within the reach of a lot of people who thought twice before buying them previously. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, Sony has brought down the price of the WH-1000XM4 to one of its lowest levels ever: You could get this highly acclaimed pair of headphones for just $248 — over $100 less than its original $350 sticker price. If the only impediment to owning the Sony WH-1000XM4 until now was its premium price tag, now is a great time to fulfill your dream and snag these excellent over-the-ear headphones.
Sennheiser HD 450SE: Active noise cancelation at throwaway prices
Announced in January 2021, the Sennheiser HD 450SE is an upgraded version of the Sennheiser HD450 BT, with several improvements over its predecessor. These headphones are positioned below the company's flagship Momentum product lineup, and target people who want excellent audio quality at reasonable prices.
At 8.4 ounces (238 grams), the Sennheiser HD 450SE is a sleek pair of headphones lighter than most of its competition. It boasts built-in Amazon Alexa integration with a dedicated button for the smart assistant. Other notable features of this product include support for active noise cancellation, a claimed 30-hour battery life, and support for several high-quality wireless codecs, including AAC, aptX, and aptX Low Latency. While the Sennheiser HD450 SE is a wireless noise-canceling headphones with support for Bluetooth 5.0, the company has included a 1.5m long audio cable with the headphones for those who prefer wired audio.
During the Prime Day Sale on Amazon, the Sennheiser HD 450SE is available to users at its lowest price tag of $79.95. This is a massive 60% of savings off its original $199.95 sticker price.
Sony WH-1000XM5: The best is now even cheaper
It's been over a year since Sony announced the upgraded WH-1000XM5 headphones. The company's fifth generation flagship noise-canceling headphones came with several upgrades over its predecessor, including smaller 30mm drivers (compared to 40mm drivers on the Sony WH-1000XM4), a new onboard chip, and AI-powered noise reduction algorithms.
While the reduction in the size of the drivers may seem like a regressive decision, Sony claims that it was necessary to address a chief complaint against the WH-1000XM4 and its 40mm drivers. These larger drivers were notorious for creating a muddled, boomy bass response on the outgoing model, which has been fixed on the Sony WH-1000XM5.
At launch, Sony had increased the sticker price of the WH-1000XM5 by $50, and it retailed for $399.99. As part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Deal, however, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for as low as $328, helping you save a significant $70.
Bose QuietComfort 45: As good as Sony
Bose is an established player in the highly competitive wireless headphones space, and has traditionally locked horns with Sony in the segment. For several years, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 series — the company's flagship offering — have made it to the top of several lists thanks to its incredible sound quality and excellent noise cancellation. In 2021, the company announced a much-awaited successor to the QC35 series in the form of the Bose QuietComfort 45.
These upgraded headphones feature several improvements over the outgoing model, including a new compact and lightweight design, better noise cancelation, longer battery life, and support for more wireless codecs. At launch, Bose also priced the product competitively against the Sony WH-1000X series and sold it for $330.
However, if you choose to buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 right now during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get these Bose headphones for just $229 — a massive $100 saving over its original price.
Beats Studio3: The one with the Apple chip
The Beats Studio3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones may not be the latest headphones in this list. However, despite being around for over six years, these capable pair of headphones are known for their great sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and support for spatial audio.
Weighing in at 9.17 ounces (260 grams), these headphones are pretty lightweight for the features offered. Apple's ownership of Beats also ensures that these headphones feature the Apple W1 chip that enables many of its smart features and stable Bluetooth connection with the rest of Apple's products.
The Beats Studio3 also gets custom-tuned drivers that claim to deliver a balanced and precise sound signature across all frequencies. These headphones also claim 22 hours of battery life, and thanks to support for fast-charging, a short 10-minute charge is good enough for an additional three hours of playback time.
The Beats Studio3 was originally priced at $349.95 at launch and regularly went for around $200 until recently. As part of the 2023 Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get the Beats Studio3 for as low as $159.99.