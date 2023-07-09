Cloudflare CEO Says Twitter's Traffic Is 'Tanking'

Twitter's users haven't had the best of experiences over the past few months due to some of Elon Musk's controversial business decisions, including limiting the number of tweets you can see each day. On top of that, Instagram's new Twitter clone app Threads is close to clocking 100 million users in less than a week since its launch. Unsurprisingly, it seems the combined effect is reflected in Twitter's declining global traffic.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has shared a graph that shows a steady decline in Twitter's traffic since January 2023, hitting an all-year low in July. Prince didn't go into details about why Twitter's traffic has taken a nosedive, but other data analytics services paint a similar picture, including Ahrefs and Statista. The latter company claims that Twitter's global visits dropped from 6.9 billion monthly in January 2023 to 6.4 billion in April 2023.

Elon Musk is killing the indie creative community slowly.



My Impressions have gone down by 40% this week, and my traffic from Twitter is down by 70%.



I mitigated the total blackout of my content with a few other places, but this is unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/LGMnrPhR2J — AGP - Webtastic Stories is out! (@amazinggamepro) July 9, 2023

And it's not just the platform that is witnessing a drop in traffic. Some users have also complained about reduced conversion rates from Twitter ever since the Elon Musk-owned company introduced controversial changes like ending free APIs, shadow-blocking rivals, and more. Additionally, it doesn't help that Twitter is aggressively hawking a paid tier by locking its best features behind a subscription tier, while Threads is planning to add more features without any paywall plans in sight.