Why Spotify Keeps Pausing On Android (And How To Fix It)

A lot of people use Spotify to listen to music and podcasts, but as with pretty much every digital service, it's not immune to issues. For example, you may be trying to listen to something — anything — and find that the audio keeps pausing on its own without any direct input from you.

This could be the result of the usual tech problems that will go away once you restart the app (or your phone). Or maybe there's an update for Spotify (or your phone) that should be installed. Those default fixes won't always get the job done, however, and it's possible that your problems are being caused by something that will require a bit more work to take care of.

With that said, it's still worth going through the basic troubleshooting checklist of restarting and updating before trying anything more involved. Maybe also check to see if Spotify itself is down, in which case all you can do is wait. Because you don't want to spend a bunch of time digging through menus and changing settings if something much simpler is all you need to do.