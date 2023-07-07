Apple Vision Pro May Be Sold By Appointment Only To Start

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset might not be an easy grab when it launches next year. According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning an appointment system for potential buyers before they visit the store and spend a minimum of $3,500 on the headset.

But not everyone will be able to secure an appointment on their first go, as the Vision Pro's in-store availability will vary on a geographical basis. Apple plans to sell the headset from nearly 270 outlets in the US, but a dedicated in-store section for the headset will initially be limited to buzzy locations like New York and Los Angeles.

Apple eventually plans to expand the dedicated Vision Pro zones to all stores in the US, but there is no word on how long it will take. Plus, we are just talking about the company's home market here. It's only towards the end of 2024 when the headset might finally go on sale in a select few overseas markets, including Canada and the UK.

Asia and other European markets will follow suit, but there's no clarity on that schedule. Other markets that are currently on Apple's radar are Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, and South Korea, but those plans are reportedly still fluid and could change down the road.

It is also worth noting here that the company might also rely heavily on an in-store purchasing experience. That's because there are multiple variables when it comes to getting the best headset fit for each person.