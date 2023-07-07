Apple Vision Pro May Be Sold By Appointment Only To Start
Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset might not be an easy grab when it launches next year. According to Bloomberg, Apple is planning an appointment system for potential buyers before they visit the store and spend a minimum of $3,500 on the headset.
But not everyone will be able to secure an appointment on their first go, as the Vision Pro's in-store availability will vary on a geographical basis. Apple plans to sell the headset from nearly 270 outlets in the US, but a dedicated in-store section for the headset will initially be limited to buzzy locations like New York and Los Angeles.
Apple eventually plans to expand the dedicated Vision Pro zones to all stores in the US, but there is no word on how long it will take. Plus, we are just talking about the company's home market here. It's only towards the end of 2024 when the headset might finally go on sale in a select few overseas markets, including Canada and the UK.
Asia and other European markets will follow suit, but there's no clarity on that schedule. Other markets that are currently on Apple's radar are Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, and South Korea, but those plans are reportedly still fluid and could change down the road.
It is also worth noting here that the company might also rely heavily on an in-store purchasing experience. That's because there are multiple variables when it comes to getting the best headset fit for each person.
Supply constraints and the expectation burden
The report adds that the Vision Pro's retail rival would also "require sorting out tricky supply chain logistics, training salespeople how to set up the device and teaching customers how to use it."
Apple will use a physical machine to scan a person's face so that proper adjustments can be made in order to achieve a tight light seal and ensure that no optical pollution can degrade the viewing experience.
The viewing aspect is of critical importance to the headset's experience. At WWDC, Apple talked extensively about the industry-leading microLED display unit that effectively provides a 4K resolution per eye. Interestingly, it was recently reported that due to low yield, Apple has also cut its internal forecast for Vision Pro production.
Then comes the headband, which would also be available in different sizes to suit each person's unique cranial profile. Essentially, buyers are at the mercy of their nearest Apple Store and whether it has the companion accessories that fit them.
Apple has also announced that the Vision Pro would support prescription lenses, which means stores would also need to have the inserts in various power ratings to fit each consumer's unique optical fit. Moreover, due to supply constraints and the high price of the headset, each store might only have one or two demo units of the Vision Pro.