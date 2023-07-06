Here's When You Can Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie On Peacock
In spite of a mildly incredulous first impression from fans when it was announced, the result is undeniable: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a smash hit. Pulling in $1.3 billion worldwide and setting a few box office records in the process, the film has proven quite popular with both younger viewers and longtime Mario fans. If you didn't get a chance to see "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" during its dynamite theater run, you'll soon have the opportunity to do so from the comfort of your living room, if you're subscribed to Peacock.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be available for home streaming on the Peacock service starting on August 3, 2023. Since the film was published by Universal Pictures, NBCUniversal naturally gets the first crack at streaming rights. This means that, at least for the time being, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you have a standalone Peacock subscription or a service package that includes Peacock, you'll soon be able to watch the movie for no additional charge. That's not all, though.
Bonus features for The Super Mario Bros. Movie
In addition to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" itself, the Peacock release includes several pieces of bonus content, also exclusive to the platform. Bonus content includes behind-the-scenes interviews with the film's stars, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), and Jack Black (Bowser). There's also an interactive "field guide" video, also narrated by the cast, which provides insight on the movie's world, from important locales like the Mushroom Kingdom to the many power-ups used by Mario and friends. Finally, there's a standalone music video of "Peaches," the song Jack Black sings as Bowser, with included lyrics so you can sing along (most of which are, of course, the word "Peaches").
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" follows down-on-their-luck Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi, who suddenly find themselves whisked away to the magical Mushroom Kingdom, which is under siege by the forces of Bowser. Besides the aforementioned cast members, the film also features voice performances from Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.
If you want to watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" when it hits streaming, you can purchase a standalone Premium-tier Peacock subscription for $4.99 a month. The film is also available for standalone digital purchase on various storefronts such as iTunes and the Microsoft Store.