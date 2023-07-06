Here's When You Can Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie On Peacock

In spite of a mildly incredulous first impression from fans when it was announced, the result is undeniable: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a smash hit. Pulling in $1.3 billion worldwide and setting a few box office records in the process, the film has proven quite popular with both younger viewers and longtime Mario fans. If you didn't get a chance to see "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" during its dynamite theater run, you'll soon have the opportunity to do so from the comfort of your living room, if you're subscribed to Peacock.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be available for home streaming on the Peacock service starting on August 3, 2023. Since the film was published by Universal Pictures, NBCUniversal naturally gets the first crack at streaming rights. This means that, at least for the time being, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. If you have a standalone Peacock subscription or a service package that includes Peacock, you'll soon be able to watch the movie for no additional charge. That's not all, though.