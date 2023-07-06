This Ultra-Rare Koenigsegg CCGT Could Be Yours For Mere Millions

To say that any car Koenigsegg makes is "Normal" would be a huge stretch, as every vehicle the company has put out over the years is wilder and rarer than the last. Now, one of those wild and rare cars is going up for auction. The 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupe is being offered for sale at Bonham's Goodwood Festival of Speed auction on July 14th. Auction estimates place it within the $3,812,000 to $5,083,000 if you want to buy it.

The astronomical price tag is directly proportional to its rarity, and calling the CCGT merely "rare" would be an understatement. Ferraris and Lamborghinis are "rare." This Koenigsegg is something else entirely, as it is the only one ever made.

The car was created to participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race but was disqualified from competing due to rule changes within the sport that no longer allowed a carbon monocoque construction that the CCGT employed. The car only completed a few test runs before it was shelved. Additionally, Koenigsegg itself was disqualified as it didn't meet a yearly production quota to be allowed to compete.