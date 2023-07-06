Best Nintendo Switch Dock Sets Of 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED comes with its own official dock that both charges the device and allows you to play on a big screen — but there are a few compelling reasons to want a couple of extras. Firstly, if you have multiple rooms in your house where you want to play in docked mode, setting up each TV with its own dock will save you from unplugging and replugging in your original. Secondly, if you like to travel with your Switch and have the option to play docked on any TV you stumble upon, a small-sized third-party dock can better serve your portability needs.

While a quick search will bring up endless numbers of third-party docks, it's important to check reviews and buy from reputable brands when possible. This is because third-party products aren't without their dangers — improper power supply and other issues connected to third-party dock sets have been known to brick Switches in the past. On the r/NintendoSwitch subreddit, you'll even find a bot that comments with a cautionary message on any post containing the phrase "third-party dock."

As well, even if a third-party dock works perfectly initially, there's always the risk that a future Switch software update could introduce problems. For that reason, the official Switch dock from Nintendo is always the ideal option. If you're willing to take the risk, though, there are a number of models that have solid ratings from users and, in some cases, offer features not found with the official dock.