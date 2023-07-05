Twitter Finally Drops One Of Its Most Annoying Features

For a brief spell starting on June 30, Twitter implemented a controversial change that made it mandatory to log in for viewing tweets or a Twitter profile. In a nutshell, the Elon Musk-owned company closed the entire social media platform for people that don't have a Twitter account. That policy appears to have been quietly repealed.

Now, if you open a tweet URL, you are no longer given a log-in prompt. The tweet URL opens just fine in the web browser of your choice, just the way things were before the rule was evidently put in place. However, there still appears to be some technical snag that keeps Twitter profiles only partially visible.

If you click on a Twitter profile URL or tap on the profile icon on a tweet without logging in — or if you are browsing the web incognito — you will only see the banner page, but none of the tweets posted or shared by that account. Instead of content, you see a blue "Retry" button that doesn't do anything, irrespective of how many times you select it.

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk explained when the controversial requirement was first put in place. Back then, he classified it as a temporary, emergency measure, but didn't say how long it will take before Twitter switches back to normal.