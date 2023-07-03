The Byford Dolphin Accident: The Explosive Decompression Of 5 Deep Sea Divers

On November 5, 1983, an accident at the Byford Dolphin oil rig, located in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, cost five people their lives in a particularly horrifying way. The incident shocked the public and led to more stringent safety regulations for those diving at inhospitable depths. The event now stands as a cautionary tale for deep-sea divers, who operate at high risk depths.

The rig's owners employed four divers and two assistants called dive tenders to perform underwater maintenance via saturation diving, a very risky operation. An error between the divers' pressurized living space and the unpressurized dock caused an explosive decompression, killing all the divers and one of the tenders. Amazingly, the other dive tender survived but was severely injured. Along with the implosion of the Titan submersible, it's considered one of the most horrifying undersea accidents in history. While the two instances share some similarities, they're actually quite different – one involving compression and the other decompression.

To explain what went wrong, it's vital to understand the dangers of decompression sickness on the human body, saturation diving, and the science behind what happened at the moment of the accident.



The following article includes descriptions of traumatic injury and death. Some images of the Byford Dolphin Accident may be upsetting to view, and SlashGear advises caution if you're searching for related information.

[Featured image by Josef Pavlik via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]