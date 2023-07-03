What To Do If Your Oculus Headset Isn't Charging

Virtual reality headsets have come a long way since the notion left the realm of science fiction and became commercially viable. Anyone with proper hardware and perhaps a sufficiently large living room can use a VR headset to enter a world beyond our own. However, virtual reality is still a relatively young technology, which means some aspects of it, both advanced and mundane, are still a bit temperamental.

For example, the Meta Quest (or Oculus Quest, if you prefer its old moniker) line of VR headsets is a generally reliable piece of equipment. Still, on occasion, it can experience some odd quirks related to its battery. If you're plugging your Oculus headset into its charger, but it doesn't seem to be charging, there are a couple of tricks you can try to get things back in gear. In all likelihood, you won't need to perform any invasive procedures or checks to remedy the problem.