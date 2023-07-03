What To Do If Your Oculus Headset Isn't Charging
Virtual reality headsets have come a long way since the notion left the realm of science fiction and became commercially viable. Anyone with proper hardware and perhaps a sufficiently large living room can use a VR headset to enter a world beyond our own. However, virtual reality is still a relatively young technology, which means some aspects of it, both advanced and mundane, are still a bit temperamental.
For example, the Meta Quest (or Oculus Quest, if you prefer its old moniker) line of VR headsets is a generally reliable piece of equipment. Still, on occasion, it can experience some odd quirks related to its battery. If you're plugging your Oculus headset into its charger, but it doesn't seem to be charging, there are a couple of tricks you can try to get things back in gear. In all likelihood, you won't need to perform any invasive procedures or checks to remedy the problem.
Finding the problem
There are a few potential reasons why your Oculus headset isn't charging properly. To discern what the actual cause is, there are a few things we need to verify. First, check the small LED light on the right side of the headset. This light serves as an indicator of both the battery's current charge and whether it's actively charging. The headset is charging normally if the light is green, orange, or red. If, however, you plug the headset in and the light doesn't come on, that means it's not charging.
Next, ensure your Oculus headset is properly connected to its charger. You can charge an Oculus headset with a standalone cord or a charging dock. In the former case, ensure the cable is plugged into the headset's charging port. In the latter case, make sure the headset is properly seated on the dock- when fully connected, the headset should make a little chime sound.
Fixing the problem
Depending on how your Oculus headset responds to the usual charging methods, you can try a few troubleshooting tricks to get it working again. First, if the charging LED comes on but stays red or orange for a long time, there may be a problem with your charging cable or dock. Check the connector on the cord and the headset's charging port to ensure they aren't dirty, and clean them out if there is any loose crud in there. If the LED stays red in particular, it's possible that the cord you're using doesn't support the headset's charging infrastructure. If you're not using the included power adapter, make sure the one you are using is at least 45W.
One particular cause that may be affecting your headset is high temperatures. An Oculus headset can get very hot when used consistently throughout the day. If it exceeds its safe operating temperature of 32-104°F, it may shut down its charging system for safety. If your headset feels hot to the touch, leave it alone for a little while to cool down before trying to charge it again.