Why Your Amazon Alexa Device Is Flashing Yellow, And What It Means

Amazon Alexa devices like the Echo and Echo Dot utilize both audible and visual stimuli to keep you on top of your daily goings-on. This includes audible beeps and boops, and various colored lights on the ring around the top. Obviously, Alexa will usually tell you what's going on if you prompt her directly, but if your Alexa device is showing something unusual, Alexa won't give you an explanation unless you ask the right questions.

For instance, what does it mean when the light ring on top of your Alexa device starts flashing bright yellow? No, it's not a yellow alert, or anything dire or dangerous — it just means that Alexa is trying to tell you that you've got some notifications waiting. She is your digital assistant, after all, but she can't very well assist you if you never check your messages. If you want to turn this little yellow signal off, you just need the right prompt.