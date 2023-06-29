Microsoft Rolls Out AI-Generated Buying Guides In Bing And Edge

Microsoft has been integrating AI-powered capabilities into many of its products through Bing. While things started off with the ChatGPT-powered Bing Search, the company has since updated the Bing AI chatbot with more features, and even added AI capabilities to other products.

Recent feature additions to the Bing chatbot include support for multi-session interactions, persistent AI within the Edge browser, and compatibility with third-party ChatGPT plugins. With the addition of these new capabilities, users can interact with all kinds of AI-powered services without ever having to leave the Bing chatbot screen.

While this level of AI integration may not be necessary for everyone, it is evident that Microsoft has no intentions of slowing down its AI efforts. Such is the case of the company's newest feature — a suite of AI-powered shopping tools — which the company just began rolling out to consumers across the U.S.

These newly introduced shopping tools include AI-powered buying guides, product summaries, insights, price comparison, and deal tools to ensure users make an informed purchase and save money while doing so. In a blog post announcing these new features, Microsoft claimed that these tools are designed to save time and make online shopping more convenient than ever before. The company also claimed that its existing shopping features have helped people save money, with an average person saving almost $400 every year, and that it expects its new tools to help shoppers save even more money.