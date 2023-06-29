Microsoft Rolls Out AI-Generated Buying Guides In Bing And Edge
Microsoft has been integrating AI-powered capabilities into many of its products through Bing. While things started off with the ChatGPT-powered Bing Search, the company has since updated the Bing AI chatbot with more features, and even added AI capabilities to other products.
Recent feature additions to the Bing chatbot include support for multi-session interactions, persistent AI within the Edge browser, and compatibility with third-party ChatGPT plugins. With the addition of these new capabilities, users can interact with all kinds of AI-powered services without ever having to leave the Bing chatbot screen.
While this level of AI integration may not be necessary for everyone, it is evident that Microsoft has no intentions of slowing down its AI efforts. Such is the case of the company's newest feature — a suite of AI-powered shopping tools — which the company just began rolling out to consumers across the U.S.
These newly introduced shopping tools include AI-powered buying guides, product summaries, insights, price comparison, and deal tools to ensure users make an informed purchase and save money while doing so. In a blog post announcing these new features, Microsoft claimed that these tools are designed to save time and make online shopping more convenient than ever before. The company also claimed that its existing shopping features have helped people save money, with an average person saving almost $400 every year, and that it expects its new tools to help shoppers save even more money.
All the new AI shopping features in Microsoft Bing and Edge
The first AI-powered shopping tool from Microsoft is called "Buying Guide." This tool utilizes AI to generate customized guides for shoppers. To access this feature, users simply enter a query into the search textbox. If the query has a shopping-related aspect, an option labeled "view buying guide" appears at the top of the search results. Clicking on the buying guide opens a separate page displaying detailed product specifications, comparisons, and pricing information for comparable products.
Experience the thrill of smart browsing and saving with Microsoft Shopping's innovative features in Bing and @MicrosoftEdge. https://t.co/sz2k5loEAs pic.twitter.com/maAA7SHPLR
— Bing (@bing) June 29, 2023
It is worth noting that the AI-powered buying guide feature can also be accessed within the Edge sidebar and Bing Chat. Additionally, buying guides are only available in the United States, but a broader rollout is expected.
In addition to Buying Guides, Bing has introduced a new feature that provides users with summarized reviews and insights. The primary objective of this tool is to assist users in narrowing down their product choices and making the best purchase decisions. Unlike buying guides, which are currently exclusive to the United States, summarized reviews and insights are available to Bing AI users worldwide.
Microsoft has also developed a new AI-based price comparison tool named "Price Match." This tool is designed to help users find their preferred products at the most competitive prices. Additionally, it offers features such as price history, discount coupons, cashback offers, and package tracking. While these features are currently available in select markets, they are exclusive to the Edge browser.