Sony Accidentally Reveals Major PlayStation Game Budgets

The Federal Trade Commission's investigation into Microsoft's prospective bid to purchase Activision Blizzard has hit a major roadblock. Strangely enough, it was technically neither the FTC nor Microsoft's fault. Rather, the spotlight is now being shone on Sony, which filed paperwork in conjunction with the investigation that accidentally revealed highly classified information. The company, which operates video gaming juggernaut PlayStation, allegedly used a marker to manually redact information regarding revenue streams and budgeting.

Unfortunately, when it was uploaded to the public domain as a standard procedure, eagle-eyed readers were able to view these numbers with just a bit of effort. While the document has since been taken down, much of the information has already been published online. Some of this info includes the budgets for two of Sony's biggest exclusives, "Horizon Forbidden West" and "The Last of Us Part II."

Just how big were these budgets? Try around $212 million for "Horizon Forbidden West" and around $220 million for "The Last of Us Part II." Given how secretive the gaming industry often is, this is a major revelation. This is especially true since it was accidentally revealed by Sony itself due to a seemingly innocuous mistake.