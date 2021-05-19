The Last of Us Part II gets a PS5 performance update: Here’s what it does

As we get further into the new console generation, we’re seeing a number of previous-generation games receive updates that let them take advantage of the more advanced hardware in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Today, Sony and Naughty Dog have confirmed one such update for one of the biggest games of the previous generation: The Last of Us Part II. Even better is the fact that the update is available today.

The PS5 performance patch, as it’s being called, will bring The Last of Us Part II to version 1.08. Unfortunately, this patch doesn’t do a whole lot on its own, but Naughty Dog says that it’s the “first step of working on the PS5.” That seems to suggest we can expect more PS5 enhancements for The Last of Us Part II down the road.

What, specifically, does patch 1.08 do? It’ll give players the option of targeting a framerate of either 30 fps or 60 fps. We can assume that there will probably be a drop in resolution to compensate for a 60 fps target, but Naughty Dog didn’t go into details in its announcement today.

Instead, the company said that this should complement the other advanced features The Last of Us Part II already has through backward compatibility – specifically, “enhanced resolution” and “faster load times.” For now, it’s an incremental upgrade that we hope is signaling a larger, more substantial update later on down the road.

Naughty Dog says that it will let us know when there’s more news to share regarding The Last of Us Part II for PS5, so we’ll let you know when that news comes down the pipeline and what future PS5 updates may entail.