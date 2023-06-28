The Vatican Has A Plan To Help Keep AI In Control

While the discourse around the development and deployment of AI is being debated among regulators and tech stakeholders, the Vatican is also jumping into the fray with its own exhaustive set of ethics and principles to guide everyone involved. The Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education and the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics partnered to establish a body — the Institute for Technology, Ethics and Culture (ITEC) — which has now released a 140-page handbook that details how ethics should guide disruptive tech like AI.

"Major guardrails are absolutely necessary, and countries and governments will implement them in time," says Father Brendan McGuire, a pastor at the St. Simon Parish in Los Altos, through Santa Clara University (SCU). He adds that the book has been written in such a fashion that it will help people at all stages, be it writing code or drafting a technical manual, and covers everything from leadership virtues to organizational culture. Co-author of the book, Ann Skeet, is quoted by SCU as saying that "ethics is more important than technology."

The ITEC says it reached out to tech leaders, government officials, members of academia, and researchers, with a focus on steering technology that treats human impact as a top priority. Naturally, the guidebook — which contains one anchoring principle, seven guiding principles, and 46 specifying principles — converges the discourse around humanity and its civilizational well-being as cutting-edge tech like generative AI makes rapid inroads in our lives. This won't be Vatican's first brush with AI concerns. In 2020, Pope Francis also called for AI regulation using "algor-ethics," as reported by Reuters.