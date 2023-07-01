How To Make Your PS5 Games Look Better In Just A Few Steps

While getting ahold of a PlayStation 5 has been a bit of a gamble, more and more people have successfully tracked Sony's elusive console down. But while the hardware can certainly push some impressive visuals (depending on other factors, such as the TV it's connected to), you might still be able to squeeze a little more graphical power out of it, provided you know where to look.

Much like how you can improve the look of your games on the Nintendo Switch, you can do the same with your PS5. Also, just like the Switch, most of these adjustable settings default to Automatic or will be set by the console itself — so all you have to do is find and change them. Of course, whether or not any of these settings can be changed or will be effective once you adjust them will depend on your TV. Because if your set doesn't support 1440p, no amount of console settings will change that.