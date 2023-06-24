How To Make Your Nintendo Switch Games Look Better In Just A Few Steps

Although the Nintendo Switch is a versatile gaming device, it lacks the processing and graphical power of its peers from Microsoft and Sony. This is by design, though, as the Nintendo Switch was made consciously with mobility in mind — just look at the strictly handheld iteration that cannot connect to televisions and some have regretted buying. Lacking in 4K resolution and HDR, there may be a noticeable drop in the quality of the Switch's image on larger and newer television sets.

Luckily, if you are the kind of person who likes their video games to look the best they can, there are settings you can enable to improve the visual clarity and colors of the Nintendo Switch while it is plugged in. These settings are set to Automatic by default, though the device allows users to change that while the Switch is plugged into its dock and in console mode.