How To Stop Crossplay On Xbox One And Xbox Series X/S

The modern gaming environment is substantially more interconnected than it was in years prior. Back in the day, you were either a Nintendo household or a Sega one and never the twain shall meet, even for ports of the same game. These days, though, thanks to the magic of cross-platform play, you can enjoy games with your chums online no matter which platforms you're packing individually.

That said, depending on your personal preferences of platform and gameplay experience, you may not always want to play with users across all platforms if you can help it. Maybe you are playing a shooter on your Xbox console and don't want to go against mouse-aimers, or maybe you feel certain other platforms have worse connectivity that drags the game down. Whatever your reason, it is possible to isolate your online gaming experience strictly to one family of consoles, the Xbox family in this case.