Microsoft Plots Cloud-Based Windows 11

Microsoft plans to offer a cloud-based Windows PC to every person, just the way it currently offers a cloud-based Xbox console to users for streaming games. As part of its blockbuster court hearings challenging the US FTC, some interesting internal documents have been unearthed, one of which details plans for an increasingly cloud-based future for Windows that can be streamed on any device.

Unfortunately, there is no word on how much Microsoft is going to charge for its consumer-focused Windows 365 service."Build on Windows 365 to enable a full Windows operating system streamed from the cloud to any device," it says, under the "Long Term Needle Moving Opportunities" section of Microsoft's internal note.

Windows 365, which was introduced in 2021 at Microsoft's Inspire event, sells a cloud-based virtual Windows PC that you can take with you anywhere and log in to your workflow on any device of your choice, as long as you have a steady internet connection. Microsoft won't be the first player here, as third parties like Amazon, Citrix, and Shell have also been offering similar services for a while now.

In Microsoft's case, Windows 365 has been limited to its enterprise customers, so far. But it looks like the company wants to offer the service to every regular Windows user, as well. While that is a sound strategy for enhancing the revenue stream, actually selling the service and arriving at the right cost model would be the tricky part.