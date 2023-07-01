How To Connect An Xbox Controller To Your iPhone Or Android

Thanks to a combination of good design sensibilities and Microsoft-powered marketing and distribution, the modern Xbox controller is one of the most ubiquitous gaming controllers on the market. Besides being easy to get and generally comfortable to use, one of the nice things about Xbox controllers is that you can connect them to just about any device that plays games.

Obviously, this connection is intended primarily for use on an Xbox game console or a gaming PC, but you can also connect an Xbox controller to most modern smartphones. The gaming market has made a home for itself on mobile platforms with games like "Fortnite" and services like Xbox Game Pass, after all, so you'll need a proper controller if you want to enjoy all of those games to their fullest.

That said, not all Xbox controllers can actually make that connection. The critical factor that determines whether an Xbox controller can connect to a smartphone is whether or not it possesses a Bluetooth radio. All modern, first-party Xbox controllers made for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S have Bluetooth functionality, ever since the launch of the Xbox One S in 2016. But if you're using an older model, it may not have it.

An easy way to verify whether your controller is Bluetooth-ready is to check the Xbox logo button at the top. If the plastic casing around that button is the same color and material as the rest of the controller, it's got a Bluetooth radio. Otherwise, it doesn't. And naturally, if your Xbox controller has a built-in cable, it doesn't have Bluetooth support either. Once you've confirmed that, connecting an Xbox controller to your smartphone of choice is a fairly simple affair, whether you're an Android user or an iPhone user.