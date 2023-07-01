How To Connect An Xbox Controller To Your iPhone Or Android
Thanks to a combination of good design sensibilities and Microsoft-powered marketing and distribution, the modern Xbox controller is one of the most ubiquitous gaming controllers on the market. Besides being easy to get and generally comfortable to use, one of the nice things about Xbox controllers is that you can connect them to just about any device that plays games.
Obviously, this connection is intended primarily for use on an Xbox game console or a gaming PC, but you can also connect an Xbox controller to most modern smartphones. The gaming market has made a home for itself on mobile platforms with games like "Fortnite" and services like Xbox Game Pass, after all, so you'll need a proper controller if you want to enjoy all of those games to their fullest.
That said, not all Xbox controllers can actually make that connection. The critical factor that determines whether an Xbox controller can connect to a smartphone is whether or not it possesses a Bluetooth radio. All modern, first-party Xbox controllers made for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S have Bluetooth functionality, ever since the launch of the Xbox One S in 2016. But if you're using an older model, it may not have it.
An easy way to verify whether your controller is Bluetooth-ready is to check the Xbox logo button at the top. If the plastic casing around that button is the same color and material as the rest of the controller, it's got a Bluetooth radio. Otherwise, it doesn't. And naturally, if your Xbox controller has a built-in cable, it doesn't have Bluetooth support either. Once you've confirmed that, connecting an Xbox controller to your smartphone of choice is a fairly simple affair, whether you're an Android user or an iPhone user.
How to connect an Xbox controller to an Android
While Android smartphones aren't Microsoft products, their open-source nature makes them naturally compatible with external, third-party peripherals. As long as your Xbox controller has a Bluetooth radio, you should be able to connect the two with little difficulty. Just check your Android settings first to ensure that its own Bluetooth functionality is enabled.
- Press and hold the Xbox logo button on your controller until its light starts flashing.
- Press and hold the tiny, circular Connect button on top of the controller. The light will start flashing faster, indicating that it is in pairing mode.
- Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.
- Tap the Connected devices option to see your paired Bluetooth devices.
- Tap the Pair new device option.
- Your smartphone will begin scanning for nearby Bluetooth signals.
- Find your controller's name in the list and tap on it to pair.
Depending on the make and manufacturer of your Android phone, your Bluetooth settings may be under a different menu. Just search "Bluetooth" in the Settings menu, and you should find it.
One last note — if you power on your Xbox controller and the light stays solid, that means it's already paired to another nearby device like an Xbox. An Xbox controller can only be paired to one device at a time. You can reset the pairing by holding the tiny Connect button on top of the controller before you begin pairing it to your phone.
How to connect an Xbox controller to an iPhone
It's no secret that Apple and Microsoft products don't always get along, but in the interest of the greater gaming good, the two have managed to make nice on the matter of Xbox controller connectivity. As long as your iPhone is updated to iOS 13 or later, it should be able to detect and connect to Xbox controllers via Bluetooth.
- Press and hold the Xbox logo button on your controller until its light starts flashing.
- Press and hold the tiny, circular Connect button on top of the controller. The light will start flashing faster, indicating that it is in pairing mode.
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone smartphone.
- Open the Bluetooth menu.
- Your iPhone will automatically begin scanning for nearby Bluetooth devices, which will appear in the Other Devices section.
- When your Xbox controller's name appears in the list, tap it to pair it to your iPhone.
While current iPhones can connect to Xbox controllers, not all iPhone games will support them. Make sure you check a game's page on the App Store for clarification on whether it supports controllers, and if Xbox controllers are included in that support.
When would you use an Xbox controller with an iPhone or Android?
The majority of mobile games today are built with just smartphones in mind, i.e. for touchscreens. Those kinds of games, generally speaking, cannot be played with a controller, be it Xbox or otherwise. However, more and more games, especially major multiplayer games like "Fortnite" or "PUBG" have opted for controller support on their mobile versions to ensure that players can get the best gameplay experience, no matter what platform they're on.
Additionally, services that offer streaming games like Xbox Game Pass or Apple Arcade allow you to play full, console-grade games on your smartphones. While the mobile versions of these services usually have rudimentary touch controls on the screen's border, that's hardly the ideal way to play a video game. Do yourself a favor and connect a controller to ensure your experience is a positive one, rather than a fidgety, fumbling one.