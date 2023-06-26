Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Packs, But You Can't Have Them
Many people love gadgets and electronics that are themed after one of their favorite franchises, and Pokemon merch is usually a hit. Samsung seems to agree, seeing as the company has just released three new Pokemon Packs for its wireless earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You've got three cool designs to choose from, but the bad news is that no matter how badly you want them, you might not be able to get them — at least, not unless you're up for a quick trip across the globe.
While the Galaxy Buds themselves seem to just be regular earbuds, the cases are one of a kind. There's a Snorlax and Jigglypuff (or rather, their heads) and a Ditto, which, due to its blob-like shape, is shown in its entirety here. Although they bear no special properties in terms of sound quality, all three cases make cute little gadgets for avid Pokemon fans.
Unfortunately, most enthusiasts will likely never get their hands on them. So far, the availability is limited to South Korea. Samsung hasn't said a word about opening up global availability, but there might be a chance for it in the future. Those who are in Korea will need to pay a little premium to get their hands on these: the Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Pack are priced at 129,000 won, and the Buds 2 Pro Pack is 199,000 won.
This isn't Samsung's first Pokemon rodeo
Even though over 25 years have passed since the launch of the first Pokemon game, these little pocket monsters continue to be very relevant. It's no wonder that we're seeing them everywhere; from ties and cufflinks, to earbuds and phone cases. Samsung itself has released a fair amount of Pokemon merch, too.
We've seen an official Galaxy Z Flip 3 fully modeled after Pokemon and packed with goodies. Owners of a Z Flip 4 can indulge in an official Pokemon-themed case. There have also been limited-edition cases for the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro in the past, shaped like a Poke Ball, which were a huge hit. Moreover, Samsung has released some Galaxy Watch 5 watch straps worldwide. That gives us a little hope that we might be able to get these cases outside of South Korea one day, too.
If you're not planning a trip to South Korea, the good news is that there are plenty of unofficial Buds cases that are shaped like Pokemon (and a lot of other things). Unfortunately, as they're not made by Samsung itself, there's no telling if they'll work as well as the real deal, so shop carefully. Hopefully, these buds will see release outside of South Korea, and worldwide fans should be able to buy these as well.