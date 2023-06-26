Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Packs, But You Can't Have Them

Many people love gadgets and electronics that are themed after one of their favorite franchises, and Pokemon merch is usually a hit. Samsung seems to agree, seeing as the company has just released three new Pokemon Packs for its wireless earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You've got three cool designs to choose from, but the bad news is that no matter how badly you want them, you might not be able to get them — at least, not unless you're up for a quick trip across the globe.

While the Galaxy Buds themselves seem to just be regular earbuds, the cases are one of a kind. There's a Snorlax and Jigglypuff (or rather, their heads) and a Ditto, which, due to its blob-like shape, is shown in its entirety here. Although they bear no special properties in terms of sound quality, all three cases make cute little gadgets for avid Pokemon fans.

Unfortunately, most enthusiasts will likely never get their hands on them. So far, the availability is limited to South Korea. Samsung hasn't said a word about opening up global availability, but there might be a chance for it in the future. Those who are in Korea will need to pay a little premium to get their hands on these: the Galaxy Buds 2 Pokemon Pack are priced at 129,000 won, and the Buds 2 Pro Pack is 199,000 won.