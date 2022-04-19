Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Arrives Later This Week
Pokémon fans, brace yourselves — Samsung has just unveiled a phone that will make you want to grab your wallet immediately. The company announced the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokémon Edition, which is a custom version of the already existing Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable, but with a Pokémon-themed design and a boatload of Pokémon goodies added as part of the bundle. It's cute, it's cool, it's fun, and it's most likely not going to be easy to get.
One of Samsung's most expensive phones combined with a whole lot of Pokémon merchandise is enough to make some people want to convert to the Android-based foldable. The phone, set to release on April 25, 2022, is a homage to the first generation of Pokémon, most notably, the franchise mascot Pikachu. Encased in a large Pokemon-themed box, you'll find four smaller boxes, one of which contains the phone itself.
In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone, you'll find a number of accessories. There's a Pikachu picture case and a clear cover set as well as six Pokémon cards (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Mew, and a fairly random choice — Snorlax). Pikachu receives even more recognition with the tail-shaped keychain. There's also a Poké Ball stand/pop socket and a Pokédex pouch for the phone. To top it all off, the phone is going to come with customized ringtones, themes, and wallpapers aplenty.
Pokémon fans will probably have to pay a hefty sum
With all the good news out of the way, it's time to talk about the bad news — this cartoonish iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip3 may not even make it to markets outside of South Korea. Samsung hasn't specified this yet, but given that the release announcement comes from the company's Korean website and the lack of advertising on the Western market, it's pretty safe to assume that might be the case.
This isn't the first special-edition Galaxy Z to be released. Samsung has already unveiled various Galaxy accessories, including a Galaxy Z Flip3 designed by Thom Browne. Featuring a stylish, minimalistic design with red and blue stripes over a white background, the limited edition phone costs a whopping $2,349 for the device alone. That could give us an indication of just how expensive this Pokémon bundle might be when it hits the shelves.
Even if the Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 were to find its way to the U.S., it'd bound to be a tricky product to attain, much like any custom edition. Limited release numbers, plus an undoubtedly fairly high price, will be enough to put off most fans — even if your inner Pokémon fan is making grabby hands at the screen.