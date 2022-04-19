Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Arrives Later This Week

Pokémon fans, brace yourselves — Samsung has just unveiled a phone that will make you want to grab your wallet immediately. The company announced the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokémon Edition, which is a custom version of the already existing Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable, but with a Pokémon-themed design and a boatload of Pokémon goodies added as part of the bundle. It's cute, it's cool, it's fun, and it's most likely not going to be easy to get.

One of Samsung's most expensive phones combined with a whole lot of Pokémon merchandise is enough to make some people want to convert to the Android-based foldable. The phone, set to release on April 25, 2022, is a homage to the first generation of Pokémon, most notably, the franchise mascot Pikachu. Encased in a large Pokemon-themed box, you'll find four smaller boxes, one of which contains the phone itself.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone, you'll find a number of accessories. There's a Pikachu picture case and a clear cover set as well as six Pokémon cards (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Mew, and a fairly random choice — Snorlax). Pikachu receives even more recognition with the tail-shaped keychain. There's also a Poké Ball stand/pop socket and a Pokédex pouch for the phone. To top it all off, the phone is going to come with customized ringtones, themes, and wallpapers aplenty.